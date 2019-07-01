Drivers, rejoice: Montreal’s new Samuel de Champlain Bridge completely open

The new Samuel de Champlain Bridge, one of Canada’s largest infrastructure projects, is officially open in both directions.

Drivers are able to access both spans of the new structure, which links Montreal to the south shore, as of late Monday morning.

While the bridge’s northbound lanes were open to traffic last Friday, the southbound lanes were officially opened on Canada Day.

The new structure, which spans 3.4 kilometres, has three lanes in each direction for cars. It also has a central deck for public transit, specifically for the future Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light-rail system.

The official opening also marks the final chapter for the old Champlain Bridge, which was inaugurated about 57 years ago. It will be dismantled over a three-year period starting in 2020.

The $4.2-billion bridge opens four years after construction began. It was originally scheduled to open to traffic last December, but delays pushed back the schedule and added more than $235 million to the price tag.

The pedestrian and bike path along the bridge will open later this summer.

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Lau, Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press

