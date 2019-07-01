Digby emergency room temporarily closed on Canada Day

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says Digby General Hospital’s emergency department will be temporarily closed on Monday due to a lack of doctors.

The NSHA says in a press release that the July 1 closure will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those in need of urgent medical assistance should call 911.

Unusual symptoms like shortness of breath, dizziness, chest tightness, abdominal pain, broken bones or injuries requiring stitches should also call 9-1-1.

The NSHA says to call your family doctor or go to a walk-in clinic for non-urgent care.

Call 811, a 24-hour service offered by registered nurses, for general health-care information and advice, and the Mental Health Crisis Line can be reached at 1-888-429-8167.