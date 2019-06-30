Crime
Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds at downtown Toronto nightclub

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds at a downtown nightclub early Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a call at Orchid Nightclub at 82 Peter St. just before 3 a.m. after staff found the victim while they were cleaning up.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported in life-threatening condition to hospital where he later died, police said.

Homicide investigators have been called in.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

