Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds at downtown Toronto nightclub
A A
Toronto police say a man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds at a downtown nightclub early Sunday.
Police said officers responded to a call at Orchid Nightclub at 82 Peter St. just before 3 a.m. after staff found the victim while they were cleaning up.
Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported in life-threatening condition to hospital where he later died, police said.
Homicide investigators have been called in.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.