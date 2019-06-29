2 men dead after shooting near Jane and Eglinton, police say

Toronto police say they are investigating after two men were found dead following a shooting near Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue early Saturday.

Police said they received a call around 1:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots in the area and later found two men with injuries at a building on Emmett Avenue.

Duty Insp. Norm Proctor told reporters one man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was transported to a local trauma centre, where he was also pronounced dead.

Proctor said a third victim later walked into a hospital, but officers have not yet confirmed if that individual’s injuries are related to the homicide.

“If there is anybody at all that has seen anything, we ask that they come forward with that information, and they can contact police through Crime Stoppers or 12 Division at [416]-808-1200,” Proctor said.

He added that officers would be canvassing the area for surveillance footage.

There is no word on the victims’ ages or identities.

