Teen dead after shooting in Scarborough

A teenager has died after being shot outside of a townhouse complex near Danzig Street and Morningside Avenue Thursday night, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the Scarborough area around 11:30 p.m. Emergency crews located a male, unresponsive, on the ground with gunshot wounds. Officers on scene performed CPR until Paramedics arrived, police said.

The teenager was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

There is no word on a suspect description, but police said a suspect was seen leaving the area in a car.

The victim’s age is unknown.

