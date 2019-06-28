Teen dead after shooting in Scarborough
A A
A teenager has died after being shot outside of a townhouse complex near Danzig Street and Morningside Avenue Thursday night, Toronto police say.
Police were called to the Scarborough area around 11:30 p.m. Emergency crews located a male, unresponsive, on the ground with gunshot wounds. Officers on scene performed CPR until Paramedics arrived, police said.
The teenager was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
There is no word on a suspect description, but police said a suspect was seen leaving the area in a car.
The victim’s age is unknown.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.