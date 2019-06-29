Sunset Beach closed to swimming due to E. coli ahead of Canada Day celebrations

The summer season of closed Vancouver beaches over health concerns has officially begun — just ahead of Canada Day.

Vancouver Coastal Health closed Sunset Beach to swimming Saturday over high E. coli levels in the water.

The Vancouver Park Board also shared the news, saying it will be placing signage at the beach advising swimmers to stay away.

E. coli is the same bacteria that can be found on vegetables or in beef. It is of particular concern for vulnerable populations such as kids and seniors.

Exposure to contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal illness, with symptoms like cramping, vomiting and diarrhea.

Vancouver Coastal Health’s safety guideline that determines when a beach is closed is 200 E. coli per millilitre.

The health authority recorded levels of 798 per millilitre at Sunset Beach.

This comes more than two weeks earlier than last year’s closures over E. coli concerns, which eventually barred swimmers from six beaches in Metro Vancouver including Sunset.

Those beaches were closed for two weeks before reopening at the beginning of August, only for three of them to shut down again due to a bacterial bloom.

Vancouver Coastal Health advises anyone who comes into contact with water tainted with E. coli to take a shower and wash swimsuits immediately.

Those who think they may be sick are advised to seek medical attention.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health for more information.