Bacterial bloom means three Vancouver beaches closed to swimming again

Bathers just can’t get a break in Vancouver this summer.

Vancouver Coastal Health has again closed three Vancouver beaches to swimming, due to unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

Sunset Beach has been shuttered once again, joined for the first time this summer by English Bay and Jericho beaches.

Multiple Vancouver beaches have once again been declared unsafe for swimming by @VCHhealthcare due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. pic.twitter.com/vS0jMvxww1 — Simon Little (@simonplittle) August 12, 2018

E. coli is the same bacteria that can be found on vegetables or in beef. It is of particular concern for for vulnerable populations such as kids and seniors.

Exposure to contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal illness, with symptoms like cramping, vomiting and diarrhea.

WATCH: Beach threats: Could the water make you sick?

Under Vancouver Coastal Health’s guidelines, beaches are closed to swimming when the E. coli count exceeds 200 per 100 mL of water.

Along with the new beaches, Trout Lake in East Vancouver and Snug Cove on Bowen Island also remain closed to swimmers.

READ MORE: No timeline to reopen 6 Metro Vancouver beaches closed due to E. coli levels

Vancouver Coastal Health was forced to close two other beaches in Vancouver and three in West Vancouver earlier this summer due to E. coli concerns.

It says there are complex factors behind such bacterial blooms, but that a major contributor is from fecal matter — both because of the increased number of boats in the summer, and large numbers of birds in and over the water.

WATCH: West Vancouver beaches latest to be closed due to high E.coli count

Hot weather can also contribute to the high bacterial levels.

Anyone who is exposed to the water should shower immediately using soap and water, paying special attention to any cuts and scrapes.

READ MORE: Kits, Sunset beach closed due to high E. coli levels hours before fireworks display

Wet clothing, bathing suits or towels should also be washed right away.

You can keep an eye on beach water quality for the Vancouver Coastal Health region here and the Fraser Health region here.