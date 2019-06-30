A group of Winnipeg boys are into the finals at the World Jr. Ball Hockey Championship in Prague

Team Canada West, with seven Manitobans on the roster and coached by Paul Kastes of Winnipeg, have advanced to the Boys U16 Gold medal final of the World Jr. Ball Hockey Championship in Prague, Czech Republic.

Canada West improved to 5-0 with an 11-4 rout of the host country earlier today and will meet Team Canada East in the championship game tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. Winnipeg time.

READ MORE: Young Montreal cancer survivor gives back with charity ball hockey tournament

The five players from Winnipeg include Dawson Pasternak, Rory Neill, Owen Weihs, Conner Roulette, and Tyler Teasdale, as well as Cole Plowman of East Selkirk and Nathan Goodbrandson of St. Andrews.

WATCH: New ball hockey tournament coming to Calgary