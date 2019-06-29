Dirt biker found alive after going missing overnight in remote area near Squamish

A dirt biker was found alive by RCMP and multiple search and rescue crews on Saturday after going missing the night before.

Crews were worried for the man’s well-being overnight after finding his bike and evidence of a spill in the remote area where he was camping.

READ MORE: Rock climber dies after falling from Stawamus Chief in Squamish

Officials told Global News they were called around 9 p.m., Friday to an area up the Chance Creek forest service road, about 28 kilometres north of Squamish.

The man, who is in his early 30s, was reported missing after the man failed to return from dirt biking that evening. His girlfriend, who was camping with him and another woman, made the call.

Squamish RCMP said Saturday they were called to the search shortly after that initial report, and believed the man may have sought help up the road after falling from his bike.

RCMP and @SquamishSAR currently searching for a man who was reported missing up the Chance Creek FSR at around 9:45 PM. He was riding a dirt bike (found) and may have sought help in and around the location. If you're in the area keep your eyes open and call police. #squamish — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) June 29, 2019

Squamish Search and Rescue were assisted by members of North Shore Rescue and search and rescue crews from Lions Bay, Coquitlam and Whistler.

Helicopter units were deployed along with heat-seeking technology.

READ MORE: Squamish man seriously hurt in fall at Cheakamus Canyon

According to officials at the scene, the man called his girlfriend on her cell phone around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to say he was alive. That call was used to locate where he had ended up after travelling the wrong way from the campsite.

The man has since been taken to hospital for treatment, but it’s not known what his injuries are.

WATCH: (Aired July 4, 2018) Bodies recovered from Shannon Falls tragedy