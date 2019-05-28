Squamish man seriously hurt in fall at Cheakanous Canyon

A man has suffered serious injuries after a fall while making his descent from a popular rock climbing area in Squamish.

Squamish Search and Rescue were notified at 3:30 p.m. Monday of a fallen rock climber.

The climber, a Squamish man, had fallen off a route in the Electric Circus area of Cheakanous Canyon, a popular area considered ideal for beginner climbers.

He fell while making his descent from the climb, about 5 to 10 metres from the ground, suffering traumatic injuries.

BC Ambulance sent a medevac helicopter to the nearby landing area, and Squamish SAR manually stretchered him to the chopper which transported him to Vancouver General Hospital.

The climber’s age and identity are not known.

Tyler Duncan of Squamish Search and Rescue says the climber and his companion were both well equipped for the climb, and could not comment on what exactly led to the fall, except to say it was an unfortunate accident.

Duncan says the climber was conscious initially when rescue crews arrived on the scene, though he may have been given a sedative to knock him out for the bumpy transport out of the extrication area.