B.C. boosts monitoring of 865 repeat offenders, adds Lower Mainland intervention hubs

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The British Columbia government says it’s expanding the supervision of repeat offenders with the creation of seven new intervention and monitoring hubs in the Lower Mainland to help reduce street disorder and crimes targeting businesses.

It says the government is tracking up to 865 people under the existing repeat violent offender initiative along with a program monitoring chronic property offenders that was launched last month.

The Ministry of Public Safety says in a statement that 365 people are being followed in the Lower Mainland, where a total of 11 hubs will be tracking offenders.

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Vancouver has the highest concentration of hubs with four, handling 80 violent offenders and 80 repeat property criminals.

Terry Yung, the minister of state for community safety, says in a statement that the new chronic property offender initiative directly deals with concerns from communities and businesses about public safety.

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The ministry says many people involved in repeat offences, such as theft, shoplifting, vandalism and disorder have “complex needs related to housing instability, mental health and substance use.”

The initiative identifies people who need “enhanced supervision and supports” according to their criminal history and risk of reoffending.

“I’ve been touring communities throughout the province to hear directly from business owners and residents, and they’ve been clear they want stronger action,” Yung says in a statement.

“Expanding (the new initiative) throughout the Lower Mainland and provincewide will help reduce repeat property crime and improve community safety.”