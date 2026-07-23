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Canada

Crews complete launch shaft for planned Toronto subway extension

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 23, 2026 3:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario begins procurement for Toronto subway extension into York region'
Ontario begins procurement for Toronto subway extension into York region
RELATED: Ontario begins procurement for Toronto subway extension into York region – Apr 27, 2023
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Excavation of the tunnel launch for a Toronto subway expansion project is complete, marking the next step in extending regular service into Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill.

The Ontario government announced Thursday that work on the launch shaft for the Yonge North Subway Extension was done, calling it a “major milestone” for the eight-kilometre project.

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The extension will bring service north from Finch Station through five new stations, terminating at High Tech Station, after connecting with the Richmond Hill GO line.

“The Yonge North Subway Extension will bring subway service to Markham and Richmond Hill for the first time ever, relieving gridlock and connecting thousands of people to housing and good-paying jobs,” Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said.

Completing the launch shaft clears the way for tunnel boring machines to begin work on the line this year, as crews move utilities for the next stage.

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“As we get ready to receive the tunnel boring machines that will carve out the extension’s twin tunnels, we’re looking forward to starting the next phase of building this important project,” Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said.

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