Man facing 2nd-degree murder charge after police respond to disturbance call in St. Catharines

Niagara police have charged a 21-year-old man with second-degree murder after an overnight incident in St. Catharines.

Investigators say officers arrived at a home in the area of Plymouth and Elmwood avenues just after 2 a.m. on Saturday to follow up on a disturbance call.

Upon arrival, a 23-year-old man was discovered with serious injuries.

He was subsequently transported to hospital, where he later died.

After a short investigation, a St. Catharines man was arrested.

Riley Kostuk, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Kostuk made his first court appearance at John Sopinka Courthouse in Hamilton on Saturday.

