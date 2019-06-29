Crime
June 29, 2019 12:22 pm
Updated: June 29, 2019 3:03 pm

Man facing 2nd-degree murder charge after police respond to disturbance call in St. Catharines

By News Anchor  Global News

Niagara Regional Police have charged a St. Catharines man with second-degree murder.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Niagara police have charged a 21-year-old man with second-degree murder after an overnight incident in St. Catharines.

Investigators say officers arrived at a home in the area of Plymouth and Elmwood avenues just after 2 a.m. on  Saturday to follow up on a disturbance call.

READ MORE: 3 arrested in cocaine, fentanyl trafficking investigation in St. Catharines

Upon arrival, a 23-year-old man was discovered with serious injuries.

He was subsequently transported to hospital, where he later died.

After a short investigation, a St. Catharines man was arrested.

Riley Kostuk, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Kostuk made his first court appearance at John Sopinka Courthouse in Hamilton on Saturday.

WATCH: Police investigating homicide in Brampton

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Crime
Elmwood Avenue
Hamilton court
Homicide
John Sopinka Courthouse
murder charge
murder charge St. Catharines
plymouth avenue
Second Degree Murder
St. Catharines
St. Catharines crime
St. Catharines homicide

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.