June 28, 2019 2:04 pm

Three arrested in cocaine, fentanyl trafficking investigation in St. Catharines

Global News

Niagara police say three people were arrested Thursday night in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they’ve arrested three people suspected of drug trafficking in St. Catharines, on Thursday night.

Two people are accused of selling narcotics after police officers seized fentanyl and cocaine, with an estimated street value of $6,000 total, from man and a woman in a parking lot at Welland Ave and Bunting Road.

Michael Hook, 45, of St. Catharines, and 32-year-old Stephanie Sicard of St. Catharines are both facing possession and trafficking charges.

Another man, 38-year-old Todd Mayer of St. Catharines was also arrested and charged with possession.

All three appeared in a St. Catharines courtroom on Friday.

