Three arrested in cocaine, fentanyl trafficking investigation in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they’ve arrested three people suspected of drug trafficking in St. Catharines, on Thursday night.

Two people are accused of selling narcotics after police officers seized fentanyl and cocaine, with an estimated street value of $6,000 total, from man and a woman in a parking lot at Welland Ave and Bunting Road.

READ MORE: Woman in Niagara Falls struck, pinned by alleged stolen car involved in QEW chase: OPP

Michael Hook, 45, of St. Catharines, and 32-year-old Stephanie Sicard of St. Catharines are both facing possession and trafficking charges.

Another man, 38-year-old Todd Mayer of St. Catharines was also arrested and charged with possession.

All three appeared in a St. Catharines courtroom on Friday.