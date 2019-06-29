Police release security videos of suspect wanted after alleged sex assault in Aurora

York Regional Police have released security camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault that happened in Aurora on Monday.

Police said they were called to John West Way north of Wellington Street at 11:50 a.m. for reports that a teenager had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators said they later determined that a woman in her late teens was walking in the trails west of John West Way when she was allegedly approached by an unknown man armed with a handgun and sexually assaulted.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries.

On Saturday, police released three security videos of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, long black shorts, black shoes and a blue-and-red baseball hat.

In the first video released by investigators, the suspect can be seen on a Viva transit bus, while in the second video, he is seen walking on a sidewalk.

In the third video, the suspect is seen walking behind a woman just 30 minutes before the alleged sexual assault, police say.

Police said the young woman in the video had just got off a bus and was being followed by the suspect, who they say later approached her and spoke to her before she went into a Tim Hortons.

Investigators said that was not the woman involved in the alleged sexual assault 30 minutes later, but they are looking to speak to her to determine what was said and whether she was the victim of a crime.

This update comes after police released a composite sketch of a suspect on Wednesday in the hope that someone would recognize him.

“This area is very well travelled… and it’s certainly concerning,” Det. Sgt. Simon James told reporters at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police sexual victims unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues