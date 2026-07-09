Peel police officers suspended over Project South return to active duty

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This piece is one part of continuing coverage by Global News examining alleged Toronto police corruption. More stories about Project South are available here.

The Peel Regional Police Service says three of its officers, who were suspended as part of a corruption investigation, have been cleared and returned to active duty.

Days after investigators announced they had arrested and charged seven serving Toronto police officers as part of Project South, Peel Regional Police confirmed they had suspended three of their own cops.

The three officers, who have never been named publicly by the force, were neither arrested nor charged. A few months after their suspension, Peel police said the trio were back on the road.

“The three Peel Police officers have been cleared of any criminality and are no longer suspended,” a spokesperson for the force confirmed.

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“We are unable to provide comment on the Law Enforcement Complaints Agency investigation related to alleged misconduct under the Community Safety and Policing Act, or the broader Project South investigation being led by York Regional Police.”

Peel police linked to Project South

Confirmation that the suspensions have been lifted comes as a new legal document sheds some new details on how Peel Regional Police officers were caught up in the wide anti-corruption net cast by Project South.

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The new, partially unsealed document, which lays out how York Regional Police conducted their corruption probe, names three Peel officers, including one who worked for the force’s professional standards unit.

Global News asked both Peel Regional Police and the local police union if the three officers named in the document were the same trio who were suspended.

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A spokesperson for Peel police declined to comment, while the union did not respond ahead of publication. The document — which is written testimony that police must provide to a judge in order to obtain a search warrant — does not indicate whether the named officers were suspended.

The testimony, an Information to Obtain or ITO, has been partially made public after a consortium of media companies, including Global News, requested that the court unseal hundreds of pages of evidence.

The short sections of the document which do not remain under a publication ban offer some new insights and clues into how three Peel Regional Police members relate to Project South.

The documents prepared by York Regional Police when they sought to execute a slew of search warrants for Project South named Peel officers Const. Scott King, Det. Adrian Shipp and Const. Paul Bins.

Publication bans stop Global News from reporting on the details of the evidence investigators said they had involving King.

One of the few details that can be published is the fact that the officer allegedly “conducted a police database query” for someone.

The court documents suggest detectives with Project South made sure King knew the database search had been found so they could see what he did next.

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In January 2026, investigators asked professional standards to serve King with notice that he was being investigated. The move, the documents say, was designed “with the intention of stimulating a reactionary conversation.”

They chronicle how he allegedly called another officer and then his wife.

Investigators then intercepted the call King allegedly made to his wife, in which he said there was a “massive project on the go” looking into “corrupt cops,” adding he didn’t have any memory of accessing the database.

“I just don’t f—–g, don’t f—–g remember running it, I’m not concerned at all, like, I’m not doing anything greasy,” the documents recount him saying.

King allegedly also called Det. Shipp in professional standards to ask if he was being investigated.

Investigators with Project South said the two spoke about the potential investigation into King. Shipp then allegedly promised him, “If I hear anything, I’ll meet with you in person, we can chat more about it.”

The documents contain few publishable details about the third officer, Paul Binns, who was allegedly in contact with Toronto police officer Robert Black.

Black was charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and possession of both cocaine and Adderall for the purpose of trafficking as part of Project South.