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Crime

Former Regina police chief appealing dismissal following misconduct investigation

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2026 9:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina Police chief fired with cause'
Regina Police chief fired with cause
WATCH: Regina Police chief fired with cause – Oct 28, 2025
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Regina’s former police chief is appealing his dismissal.

The Saskatchewan Police Commission says there will be a hearing in September on Farooq Sheikh’s termination.

The hearing is scheduled to take place over two days in Regina.

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Sheikh was fired last year after a misconduct investigation found he sent inappropriate text messages to a member of the Regina Board of Police Commissioners.

Mayor Chad Bachynski said in October that the messages were sent over several months and included an in-camera discussion about Sheikh’s employment contract.

Sheikh was fired with cause, without severance pay, and the city has since hired Chief Lorilee Davies.

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