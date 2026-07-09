Former Regina police chief appealing dismissal following misconduct investigation

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Regina’s former police chief is appealing his dismissal.

The Saskatchewan Police Commission says there will be a hearing in September on Farooq Sheikh’s termination.

The hearing is scheduled to take place over two days in Regina.

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Sheikh was fired last year after a misconduct investigation found he sent inappropriate text messages to a member of the Regina Board of Police Commissioners.

Mayor Chad Bachynski said in October that the messages were sent over several months and included an in-camera discussion about Sheikh’s employment contract.

Sheikh was fired with cause, without severance pay, and the city has since hired Chief Lorilee Davies.