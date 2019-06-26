Police release sketch of suspect wanted in alleged sexual assault of teenage girl in Aurora

York Regional Police have released a sketch of a suspect believed to be involved in an alleged assault and sexual assault of a teenage girl in Aurora earlier this week.

Police will provide an update at noon on Wednesday in the John West Way and Wellington Street area, where the teenager was allegedly attacked.

On Monday at around 12 p.m., investigators said a girl was assaulted by a man who struck her with an unknown object while she was walking west of the John West Way trails.

Police added the girl was also allegedly sexually assaulted and the suspect may have been armed with a handgun.

The teenager was taken to hospital and treated for minor physical injuries, investigators said.

Police have described the suspect as a man in his 20s, with a thin build. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a red baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

— With files from Jessica Patton

WATCH: York Regional Police investigate alleged assault, sexual assault of teenage girl (June 24, 2019)