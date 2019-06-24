Teen girl assaulted by man wielding unknown object in Aurora: police

York police say they are searching for a man after a teenage girl was assaulted in Aurora on Monday.

Police said officers received a call about an assault in the area of John West Way, north of Wellington Road sometime after noon.

READ MORE: Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for kidnapping student for ransom in Markham

They said the girl was assaulted by a man who struck her with an unknown object on the trails to the west. The girl was transported to hospital, but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Heavy police presence- John West Way N of

Wellington Rd Aurora after a

teenaged girl taken to hospital w/ injuries. Initial info is that

the victim was assaulted by an unknown male

suspect in the trails to the west. Anyone w/ info or video

is asked to contact police immediately — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 24, 2019