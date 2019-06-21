Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for kidnapping student for ransom in Markham

York Regional Police say a 22-year-old man has been sentenced to four years in prison after kidnapping a student for ransom in Markham earlier this year.

According to police, Wanzhen Lu, 22, was kidnapped on March 23 at around 6 p.m. in an underground parking garage near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road.

The kidnapping made headlines around the world and investigators said Lu was later found with minor injuries three days later in Gravenhurst, a rural community north of Toronto.

Police said ransom demands were made following the kidnapping.

In a news release Friday, police said Nathan Plater pleaded guilty to a charge of kidnapping for ransom and was sentenced on Wednesday.

Plater was given 90 days credit for time served and will serve a remaining three years and nine months, police said.

Plater was the third suspect to be arrested in connection with the kidnapping investigation after officers executed a search warrant on April 25 in the township of Clearview, near Barrie.

Hashim Abdullahi, 33, and Abdullahi Adan, 37, also face charges in connection with the case and are expected to appear in a Newmarket court again on July 3.

A Canada-wide warrant remains in effect for a fourth suspect.

Muzamil Addow, 28, of Toronto is wanted on charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with recognizance, among other charges, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

