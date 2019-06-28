Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

For a third straight day, Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The notice was issued at 10:59 a.m. on Friday by the national weather service, and includes the following regions: Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, South Thomson, Shuswap, Nicola, Similkameen, Okanagan, Boundary and Arrow Lakes.

Severe thunderstorm WATCHES are in effect for parts of the BC interior for today, June 28, 2019. Be sure to check our alerts page for the latest updates. https://t.co/1RtyKph3lt #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/tEXz5q3jxf — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 28, 2019

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in its alert.

The alert includes several mountain passes, with Environment Canada noting that weather patterns at high elevations can suddenly change because of thunderstorms, which could lead to hazardous road and driving conditions.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the above regions. On Thursday, a second severe thunderstorm watch was issued, but only for the Okanagan.

Several regions in the central and northern sections of B.C. are also under a severe thunderstorm watch. Those regions range from the Bulkley Valley to Prince George to the Alberta border.

