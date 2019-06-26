Severe thunderstorm with ‘damaging’ winds forecast for Peterborough and area

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for central Ontario on Wednesday afternoon, citing potential wind gusts up of to 100 km/h along with heavy rain and hail.

Issued late Wednesday morning, the statement says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and up to 2 cm of hail.

READ MORE: Tornadoes over Ottawa just ‘bad luck’ says Environment Canada

There is also the threat of an isolated tornado, Environment Canada said.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the statement reads. “Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in place for the region. Potential for strong storms to develop capable of producing strong winds, hail and heavy rain. Environment Canada also warning of isolated tornado threat. @CHEXNewswatch pic.twitter.com/RWQzUip3T1 — Caley Bedore (@caleybedore) June 26, 2019

The statement will remain in effect Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

READ MORE: Kingston, Brockville, Belleville regions could see severe thunderstorms: Environment Canada

Emergency officials, including the Office of the Fire Marshal, encourage people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

The statement impacts:

Apsley – Woodview – northern Peterborough County

Lindsay – southern Kawartha Lakes

Peterborough City – Lakefield – southern Peterborough County

Kaladar – Bannockburn – Bon Echo Park

Cobourg – Colborne – western Northumberland County

Belleville – Quinte West – eastern Northumberland County

WATCH: Humidity continues in southern Ontario