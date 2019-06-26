Severe thunderstorm with ‘damaging’ winds forecast for Peterborough and area
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for central Ontario on Wednesday afternoon, citing potential wind gusts up of to 100 km/h along with heavy rain and hail.
Issued late Wednesday morning, the statement says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and up to 2 cm of hail.
READ MORE: Tornadoes over Ottawa just ‘bad luck’ says Environment Canada
There is also the threat of an isolated tornado, Environment Canada said.
“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the statement reads. “Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”
The statement will remain in effect Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
READ MORE: Kingston, Brockville, Belleville regions could see severe thunderstorms: Environment Canada
Emergency officials, including the Office of the Fire Marshal, encourage people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
The statement impacts:
- Apsley – Woodview – northern Peterborough County
- Lindsay – southern Kawartha Lakes
- Peterborough City – Lakefield – southern Peterborough County
- Kaladar – Bannockburn – Bon Echo Park
- Cobourg – Colborne – western Northumberland County
- Belleville – Quinte West – eastern Northumberland County
WATCH: Humidity continues in southern Ontario
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.