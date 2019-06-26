Kingston, Brockville, Belleville regions could see severe thunderstorms: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of eastern Ontario, including the Kingston, Brockville and Belleville regions.

The weather agency said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The storms are expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into the evening.

Environment Canada said to expect wind gusts up to 100 km/h and two centimetre-wide hail. There may also be the possibility for an isolated tornado.

The weather authority is warning people to be wary of strong winds, as well as lighting, that could be coming in full force on Wednesday afternoon.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommend that people take cover if threatening weather approaches.