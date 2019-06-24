Environment Canada issues thunderstorm, heavy rainfall warning for central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm and heavy rainfall warnings for Monday night in Central Ontario including Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and the Haliburton area.
According to the special weather statement, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday evening and sweep across the area.
Locally heavy rainfall accumulations of 35 to 45 mm will be possible, the statement reads.
Environment Canada warns localized flooding in low-lying areas will be possible.
The special weather statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, Lindsay, Fenelon Falls, Balsam Lake Park and northern Kawartha Lakes, western Northumberland County (Cobourg to Colborne) and throughout Haliburton County.
Global Peterborough’s weather specialist Caley Bedore estimates the storm will hit the region near midnight and continue into Tuesday morning.
