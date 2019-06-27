Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Central and North Okanagan

For the second time this week, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Okanagan.

On Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada issued the alert, stating a severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for the Central and North Okanagan.

One of those rare storms that come in from the east … reports of heavy rain to the east of downtown Kelowna near Black Mountain #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/WkDF08qx4K — Doris Bregolisse (@Global_Doris) June 27, 2019

“Conditions are favourable this evening for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain of 15 millimetres an hour,” said the national weather service.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch.