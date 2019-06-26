Severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several regions of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable on Wednesday for the development of severe thunderstorms, which “are expected to develop later this morning and intensify early this afternoon.”

Thunderstorm forecast for this afternoon June 26, 2019. Widespread thunderstorms expected across most of the province. Stay tuned for Severe Thunderstorm WATCHES for the southwest interior. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/l2ojOvGZzc — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 26, 2019

Regions under the severe thunderstorm watch include the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, South Cariboo, South Thomson, Nicola, Similkameen and the Okanagan.

The national weather service noted that severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

It also said weather along mountain passes can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.