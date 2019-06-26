Saskatchewan weather outlook: late-week rain, long weekend change

Late-week rain and storms before a change slides in for the Canada Day long weekend.

Wednesday

After starting the day out in single digits the mercury manage to make it up into the high teens even low 20s before the noon hour.

Temps have already made it up to 17 degrees in Saskatoon, 19 in Regina on this Wednesday morning https://t.co/Hacqk2z3sG #yqr #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/PwzlLb3pyC — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 26, 2019

Sunshine started off the day but a few clouds bubbling up during the afternoon will take place across the region with a slight chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the Saskatoon area.

Wednesday night

Single digits is once again where temperatures are headed through Wednesday evening as skies clear back out overnight.

Thursday

Thursday will bring another sunny start to the day, but then clouds will begin to build into both cities during the afternoon with thunderstorms expected late in the evening into early Friday morning.

Both Saskatoon and Regina should manage to make it up to around 26 degrees or so for an afternoon high.

Friday

Friday will bring a return to both showers in the risk of a thunderstorm which will push temperatures holding steady in the mid-20s.

A breezy wind will also pick up with these storms and a chance of showers right into the evening hours will linger.

Canada Day long weekend outlook

The long weekend will begin with a chance of showers early Saturday before skies clear back out by midday with a mix of sun and cloud moving in with a return to dry weather Sunday and Canada Day Monday.

Daytime highs should settle into the mid-20s all long weekend long, making for very pleasant conditions for any outdoor activities and festivities.

Christine Young took the June 26 Your Saskatchewan photo in Regina:

