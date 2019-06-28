Kingston teen allegedly attacks father with brass knuckles, police say

A 16-year-old Kingston teen is facing numerous charges following an alleged violent attack against his father.

On the evening of June 27, police say a male teen came home with friends after being out drinking.

When the teen’s father asked him and his friends to leave because they were being rowdy, police say the teen became enraged and attacked his father, punching him in the face with brass knuckles multiple times.

Police allege the teen then choked his father while threatening to kill him.

One of the teen’s female friends tried to defend the teen’s father, but police say the teen then attacked the 19-year-old woman.

When police arrived, they say they found the father on the street with serious injuries to his head. He was rushed to Kingston General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they learned the teen had also threatened a neighbour.

Although the teen was not at the scene when police arrived, they say officers found him later that evening at a Russell Street address, covered in blood and dressed in ripped clothing.

The 16-year-old youth was charged with aggravated assault, assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possession of a prohibited weapon and uttering threats.