Kingston man charged with sexual assault in Amherstview

Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a Kingston man with several sex-related offences.

OPP were called to an Amherstview home on June 12 to respond to a report of an indecent act.

As a result of that investigation, police charged Todd Russell Pommerville, 21, with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of indecent exposure.

OPP did not respond when asked about the number of victims and whether they were minors at the time of the alleged offences.

A publication ban has been imposed on the case.

OPP are asking anyone with information about Pommerville to contact them at at 1-888-310-1122 or the Lennox and Addington County OPP Crime Unit at 613-354-3369.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).