Calgary Stampede turns into Hawkins Fun Fair for return of ‘Stranger Things’

The Calgary Stampede will be celebrating the July 4 return of Stranger Things by bringing the Hawkins Fun Fair to the Stampede’s midway.

According to the Calgary Stampede, guests to the midway will be transported to Hawkins, Ind. — the location of the popular Netflix show.

“There will be snacks and delights for everyone so don’t be a stranger — things get started at 5 p.m. on the fourth of July,” a Friday news release stated.

The midway will feature a Stranger Things funhouse and the mirror maze.

“But watch where you go, as one misstep could transport you to The Upside Down,” warned the Calgary Stampede. “Take a trip on the stranger slide or the big ferris wheel, dare to ride the monster-fied spider or try your luck at the balloon pop game.”

Season 3 of Stranger Things returns to Netflix on July 4.