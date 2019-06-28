Calgary Stampede

Canada
June 28, 2019 1:07 pm

Calgary Stampede turns into Hawkins Fun Fair for return of ‘Stranger Things’

By Online Reporter  Global News

To mark the premiere of 'Stranger Things' Season 3, Netflix is coming to the Calgary Stampede for the first time, bringing the Hawkins Fun Fair to the Stampede’s midway.

The Calgary Stampede will be celebrating the July 4 return of Stranger Things by bringing the Hawkins Fun Fair to the Stampede’s midway.

According to the Calgary Stampede, guests to the midway will be transported to Hawkins, Ind. — the location of the popular Netflix show.

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 trailer welcomes summer as things heat up

“There will be snacks and delights for everyone so don’t be a stranger — things get started at 5 p.m. on the fourth of July,” a Friday news release stated.

The midway will feature a Stranger Things funhouse and the mirror maze.

“But watch where you go, as one misstep could transport you to The Upside Down,” warned the Calgary Stampede. “Take a trip on the stranger slide or the big ferris wheel, dare to ride the monster-fied spider or try your luck at the balloon pop game.”

WATCH: Trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

Season 3 of Stranger Things returns to Netflix on July 4.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

