Police investigating after body found inside vehicle near Walmart in New Glasgow, N.S.
A A
Police in northern Nova Scotia are investigating the discovery of a body inside a vehicle parked near a Wal-Mart on Thursday.
Police in New Glasgow say the vehicle was left on Westville Road in New Glasgow.
READ MORE: 128 charges laid in connection with string of Halifax-area vehicle thefts
The Medical Examiners Service has been called in.
No other details were released.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.