June 28, 2019 4:47 am
Updated: June 28, 2019 4:54 am

Police investigating after body found inside vehicle near Walmart in New Glasgow, N.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating after a body was found in a car.

Police in northern Nova Scotia are investigating the discovery of a body inside a vehicle parked near a Wal-Mart on Thursday.

Police in New Glasgow say the vehicle was left on Westville Road in New Glasgow.

The Medical Examiners Service has been called in.

No other details were released.

