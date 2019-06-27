128 charges laid in connection with string of Halifax-area vehicle thefts

Eight men and two women are facing a total of 128 charges in connection with vehicle thefts in the Halifax area since the beginning of the year.

Halifax Regional Police say on the morning of May 7, investigators conducted searches at six different addresses in the Halifax area.

According to authorities, the searches were conducted on Kearney Lake Road, Old Sambro Road in Harrietsfield, Gate House Run in Hammonds Plains and along Cole Harbour.

As a result, police say 27 stolen vehicles valued at a total of $670,000 were recovered, along with stolen appliances, light fixtures and ATVs.

The following charges were laid against the suspects involved in the thefts:

Nicholas Rayfield Barker, 39, of Halifax, is facing 33 charges: Possession of stolen property over $5,000 Possession of stolen property under $5,000 Theft of vehicle Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number from a vehicle

Alesha Pearl Barker, 40, of Halifax, is facing 10 charges: Possession of stolen property over $5,000 Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Farian Borden Fillis, 58, of Halifax, is facing 21 charges: Possession of stolen property over $5,000 Possession of stolen property under $5,000 Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number from a vehicle Unsafe storage of a firearm



Louise Nowlan, 61, of Halifax, is facing 21 charges: Possession of stolen property over $5,000 Possession of stolen property under $5,000 Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number from a vehicle Unsafe Storage of a firearm



Kevin Green, 53, of Hammonds Plains, is facing 14 charges: Possession of stolen property over $5,000 Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number

Douglas Brent Fraser, 67, of Harrietsfield, is facing eight charges: Possession of stolen property over $5,000 Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number from a vehicle

Scott Douglas Fraser, 36, of Portuguese Cove, is facing eight charges: Possession of stolen property over $5,000 Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number from a vehicle

Seth Johnson, 43, of Halifax is facing seven charges: Possession of stolen property over $5,000 Possession of stolen property under $5,000 Theft of vehicle Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number from a vehicle

Catlin Fredericks, 29, of Hubley, is facing five charges: Possession of stolen property over $5,000 Theft of vehicle



Jean Paul Laporte, 69, of Halifax, is facing one charge: Possession of stolen property over $5,000



Police say Nicholas Barker was arrested on May 7 and is being held to appear in court at a later date.

The nine others were arrested throughout May and released on conditions.

They’re scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.