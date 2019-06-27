128 charges laid in connection with string of Halifax-area vehicle thefts
Eight men and two women are facing a total of 128 charges in connection with vehicle thefts in the Halifax area since the beginning of the year.
Halifax Regional Police say on the morning of May 7, investigators conducted searches at six different addresses in the Halifax area.
According to authorities, the searches were conducted on Kearney Lake Road, Old Sambro Road in Harrietsfield, Gate House Run in Hammonds Plains and along Cole Harbour.
As a result, police say 27 stolen vehicles valued at a total of $670,000 were recovered, along with stolen appliances, light fixtures and ATVs.
The following charges were laid against the suspects involved in the thefts:
- Nicholas Rayfield Barker, 39, of Halifax, is facing 33 charges:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Theft of vehicle
- Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number from a vehicle
- Alesha Pearl Barker, 40, of Halifax, is facing 10 charges:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Farian Borden Fillis, 58, of Halifax, is facing 21 charges:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number from a vehicle
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Louise Nowlan, 61, of Halifax, is facing 21 charges:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number from a vehicle
- Unsafe Storage of a firearm
- Kevin Green, 53, of Hammonds Plains, is facing 14 charges:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number
- Douglas Brent Fraser, 67, of Harrietsfield, is facing eight charges:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number from a vehicle
- Scott Douglas Fraser, 36, of Portuguese Cove, is facing eight charges:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number from a vehicle
- Seth Johnson, 43, of Halifax is facing seven charges:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Theft of vehicle
- Removing a Vehicle Inspection Number from a vehicle
- Catlin Fredericks, 29, of Hubley, is facing five charges:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Theft of vehicle
- Jean Paul Laporte, 69, of Halifax, is facing one charge:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
Police say Nicholas Barker was arrested on May 7 and is being held to appear in court at a later date.
The nine others were arrested throughout May and released on conditions.
They’re scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
