Brampton man arrested for defrauding N.S. woman of $15,000: RCMP

Police arrested a 20-year-old man in Brampton, Ont., on June 21 after a woman from Hilden, N.S., was reportedly defrauded of $15,000.

Between June 10 and June 19, police said the woman received telephone calls from a man who advised her he was working with a particular bank and the RCMP to catch employees who were stealing from the bank. He told her he required her assistance to help identify them.

According to police, the suspect convinced her to send three separate packages containing cash via courier to three separate addresses in the Brampton area, totalling $15,000.

During the victim’s conversations with the suspect, she told him she thought she was being defrauded. According to police, the suspect told her to hang up and call the number on the back of her debit card. She did this, and the same person answered the call, leading her to think it was legitimate, police said.

RCMP members in Colchester County determined the suspect was in Brampton. They worked with Peel Regional Police, who arrested the suspect.

Two of the three boxes were recovered.

The RCMP want to advise the public to be alert to fraud, particularly when callers request money to be sent via courier, or when requests are made to provide remote assistance via computer.