Winnipeg Blue Bombers win home opener for 1st time since 2014

Lucky Whitehead caught a pair of touchdowns to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win their first home-opener in five seasons with a 28-21 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Thursday.

Matt Nichols threw touchdown passes of 75 and 41 yards to Whitehead, who showcased his speed and elusive skills in front of 25,336 fans at IG Field.

Nic Demski and Andrew Harris also had TDs for Winnipeg (2-0). Justin Medlock was good on four converts. Sean Whyte’s seven field goals, ranging from 10 to 45 yards, accounted for all of Edmonton’s (2-1) scoring.

Nichols completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 200 yards with three TDs and one interception. Trevor Harris was 35-of-54 for 345 yards with no TDs and no picks.

The Bombers led 14-3 after the first quarter, 14-12 at halftime and 28-12 after three quarters.

