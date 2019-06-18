Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Andrew Harris begins 2019 season as a CFL Top Performer

The Canadian Football League has named Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris one of the top performers for week one of the 2019 season. Harris carried the ball 16 times for 148 yards and had five catches for 27 yards in the Bombers season-opening 33-23 win over the BC Lions last Saturday in Vancouver.

Edmonton teammates Trevor Harris and CJ Gable join Harris on the podium for week one. Harris completed 32 of 41 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns, while Gable had 183 combined yards, 154 rushing and 29 receiving, in the Eskimos 32-25 win over Montreal.

The Blue Bombers are in a bye week, but will host Edmonton in the home opener a week from Thursday at IG Field. Edmonton will try to improve to 2-0 when they host former teammate Mike Reilly and the BC Lions this coming Friday.