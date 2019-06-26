Ed Tait’s “Five Things” for Thursday’s Blue Bomber Home Opener

Thursday night at IG Field, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be looking to get off to their first 2-0 start since they won their first three games to kickoff the 2014 season.

Global News Radio 680 CJOB’s coverage with Bob Irving and Doug Brown gets underway at 5:30 p.m with the pregame show. And now here are a few other “nuggets of knowledge” from Director of Digital Content Ed Tait of Bluebombers.com.

FIVE THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

The Bombers welcome the Eskimos for their 2019 season opener Thursday night at IG Field. Both teams are unbeaten — the Bombers having won their season opener 33-23 in Vancouver before their bye week while Edmonton is 2-0 following wins over Montreal and B.C. The matchup is compelling enough in itself for fans, but there are also other reasons to be in the building Thursday. First, fans can enjoy $5 beer up until kickoff in the stadium and tailgate area, which opens at 5:30 p.m. As well, the brother-sister duo ‘The Reklaws’ will perform both the national anthem and at halftime. You may remember they were scheduled to appear at last year’s home opener, but lightning delayed the game and prevented them from taking the stage. The Bombers are attempting to end a mini home-opener drought: they have dropped their last four home debuts dating back to a 45-21 win over Toronto in 2014. Last year the club fell 33-30 to Edmonton — with Chris Streveler at quarterback — in a game that took five hours and 42 minutes to complete because of two lightning delays. That made it the second-longest game in CFL history to the 1962 Grey Cup — the Fog Bowl — which was played over two days as the Bombers knocked off Hamilton to win the championship. The home opener will be feature an excellent QB matchup: Winnipeg’s Matt Nichols threw for three touchdowns in the Bombers win in Vancouver; while Edmonton’s Trevor Harris already has thrown for 741 yards and six TDs in the Eskimos two wins. Remember when? The Bombers also hosted Edmonton 25 years ago in their 1994 home opener. That night Bombers QB Matt Dunigan set a CFL record with a phenomenal 713 passing yards, smashing the old record of 601. That night also saw two Bombers break the club receiving record with Alfred Jackson finishing with 308 yards and David Williams at 240. Jackson’s mark of 308, like Dunigan’s record, still stands.

—

Next: The Bombers will be in Ottawa on July 5 before returning home a week later — July 12 — to host the Toronto Argonauts. FYI: Fans seeking tickets should call 204-784-7448 or visit bluebombers.com/tickets.

