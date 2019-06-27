Coroner’s inquest releases recommendations for Victoria teen’s fatal drug overdose

A coroner’s inquest into the drug overdose death of 16-year-old Elliot Eurchuk ended with seven recommendations to multiple agencies.

But those recommendations say nothing about how those agencies could improve communication with parents or allow access to their children’s healthcare information, for which the Victoria teen’s family has been arguing.

Eurchuk died of an accidental overdose in April 2018. Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine were later found in his body.

His parents said his addiction stemmed from painkiller prescriptions he was given to treat various sports injuries.

The nine-day inquest this month heard how the Oak Bay teen soon turned to street drugs, eventually getting involved in dealing opioids to other high school students before getting suspended.

On Thursday, the jury released its recommendations for the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and the Vancouver Island Health Authority.

The recommendations for the education minister include developing processes for early detection of mental health and substance use disorders, as well as developing and implementing a plan to transition youth from acute care and addiction treatment facilities to the schools.

It’s also being recommended the minister provide education to students, parents or guardians, teachers and administrators on mental health and substance use disorders.

For the health minister, the jury recommended a plan to transition youth from healthcare facilities back to community-based services, and to streamline and coordinate access to available treatments beds, both for substance use and mental health disorders.

More long-term residential substance use disorder treatment facilities are also being recommended throughout the province.

Finally, the jury recommended the Vancouver Island Health Authority provide youth with those same long-term facilities on the island.

Eurchuk Inquest Verdict – Jury Recommendations by Sean Boynton on Scribd

Speaking after the recommendations were released, Eurchuk’s father Brock said more needs to be done, but that he’s happy with what he sees as a good first step.

“The ideas are good that the jury has come up with,” he said. “But there’s a lot of work to do, and that work’s only going to get done with pressure: political pressure, community pressure, parental pressure, and a lot of good ideas and working together.”

Eurchuk’s mother, Dr. Rachel Staples, added that waiting for action shouldn’t come at the expense of more young lives.

She added the parents were hoping for a recommendation that would spark a review of the Infants Act.

The act says children under 19 may consent to a medical treatment on their own under certain conditions, provided that child understands the potential risks and benefits.

The healthcare provider must be sure that the treatment is in the child’s best interest, and it’s up to the provider to assess and ensure the child’s understanding.

Staples and Eurchuk said during the inquest the act prevented them from making decisions about — and being informed of — their son’s treatment.

They also would have liked to have seen a recommendation of secure care for those with severe substance use addictions, saying it could have also saved Elliot’s life.

“My son was unable to make that decision [to seek care and treatment] because that function in his brain was not operating properly,” Eurchuk said.

“When [youth] are incapable of making a good healthcare decision for themselves, we’re allowing them to block their personal information from their parents and we’re putting them out into the street.

“My son should have been held until he’s capable of making an intelligent decision for himself. That’s what I’m looking for when it comes to secure care.”

The parents said they will continue to fight for those changes in the province and within the health authority while the other recommendations are implemented.

“These are pretty common sense changes,” Eurchuk said. “I don’t think it’s a big stretch in logic. These aren’t difficult concepts to follow. It should start now.”