School officials tried to address Victoria teen’s drug use, drug dealing, inquest hears

The sixth day of a coroner’s inquest into the death of a Vancouver Island teenager had the jury hearing testimony from officials at Elliot Eurchuk‘s school.

The principal, former vice-principal and counsellors from Oak Bay High School recounted the steps taken to address concerns they had with Eurchuk’s involvement in taking and dealing illicit drugs.

A series of text messages between the 16-year-old and an Esquimalt high school student were reviewed, showing Eurchuk offered up a new source to purchase drugs.

WATCH: Heartbreaking testimony of parents of drug overdose victim

On the stand, former Oak Bay vice-principal Tammy Sherstobitoff said: “Honestly, it looked like they were starting up a business. My worry escalated…it’s the quantities. I was not only afraid for Elliot, I was afraid for this other person. I was afraid.”

Oak Bay principal Randi Falls discussed the process to handle the situation, saying a principal review committee decided to suspend Eurchuk, moving him to Mount Douglas Secondary.

READ MORE: Parents give heartbreaking testimony in coroner’s inquest on Victoria teen’s drug death

Eurchuk’s father Brock said that decision proved to be a turning point.

“Basically, Elliot was set up for failure at the point of that expulsion, and I feel that expulsion took place without consideration to his circumstances or situation,” he said.

Eurchuk died of an overdose in April 2018. Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine were later found in his body.

The inquest is expected to wrap up on Wednesday. The jury will review the testimony from more than 40 witnesses and recommend measures to try and prevent future such tragedies.