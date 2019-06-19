Parents give heartbreaking testimony in coroner’s inquest on Victoria teen’s drug death

There was emotional testimony this week at the coroner’s inquest into the death of 16 year-old Elliot Eurchuck.

The Victoria-area teen died last April. He had become addicted to pain medication, which eventually led to street drugs, following a sports injury.

READ MORE: Victoria parents push for inquest into son’s fatal overdose death

His mother, Dr. Rachel Staples, said it was heartbreaking to watch Elliot’s rapid slide from star athlete and student to drug-sick teen.

“We know that it was mixed toxicology,” she said, in describing how her son died.

WATCH: B.C. parents pushing for change after losing son to overdose

“I think there was heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.”

On Tuesday, the inquest focused on Elliot’s parent’s efforts to get information about his care.

READ MORE: Father of Oak Bay teen overdose victim calls for more control over kids’ medical decisions

They’ve said the B.C. Infant’s Care Act prevented them from making decisions about — and being informed of — their son’s treatment.

On the stand, in response to questions about a non-responsive incident at the hospital, Elliot’s father Brock Eurchuck recalled a discussion with a doctor.

WATCH: Island teen dies of suspected drug overdose

“I said, ‘I need to know why my son was dead on your hospital bed 12 hours ago, no one is telling me anything, we need information,'” he testified.

READ MORE: Grade 10 student from Metchosin dies of suspected overdose

“This went back and forth, I challenged her. I said, ‘Are you going to be parenting Elliot if and when he gets discharged from the hospital? Because, I can’t parent a child if I don’t know what he is doing with his body.'”

Following his testimony, Eurchuck told Global News that a review of the systems in place to address vulnerable youth need to be improved.

The jury of five will review the testimony from 40-plus witnesses and recommend measures to try and prevent future tragedies.

The inquest is scheduled until the end of next week.