Suspect allegedly punches Kingston officer, rams into police cruiser to escape arrest

Two Kingston residents were arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer and ramming a police cruiser while trying to resist arrest.

On Wednesday, Kingston police say officers stopped a vehicle after learning it had been reported stolen.

Police say officers asked the woman in the back seat to exit the vehicle while they spoke with the male driver. Police say the man then started driving the car.

According to police, the driver allegedly punched an officer in the face when the officer leapt into the vehicle and tried to gain control of the steering wheel.

Police say the driver then put the vehicle in reverse, striking a police cruiser and causing it to move nearly 30 feet.

Eventually, police say they were able to gain control of the vehicle.

In the meantime, police say the woman tried to escape by getting in the back of a taxi and laying down. She was apprehended shortly afterwards.

Police say they found a firearm in the vehicle, a Taser and small baggies containing a white substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine.

Kingston police charged a 37-year-old man with the following offences:

assault of a police officer with intent to resist arrest

assault with a weapon

occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

possession of a weapon

possession of a firearm while not holding a licence

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession stolen property over $5,000

failing to stop for police

dangerous driving

two counts of driving with a suspended licence

possession of drugs

possession of a firearm

Kingston police also charged a 40-year-old woman with the following offences:

possession of a firearm while not holding a licence

possession of drugs

possession of stolen property over $5,000

possession of a weapon

occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

escaping from a peace officer