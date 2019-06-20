Kingston police still looking for driver of stolen Jeep after collision

Kingston police are still searching for a woman who allegedly caused a collision in a stolen Jeep over a week ago.

On June 10, a silver Jeep and a red Toyota collided at the intersection of Bay and Montreal streets.

READ MORE: Driver flees after car collides with house on Montreal Street, witnesses say

Witnesses at the scene say the Jeep didn’t stop at a stop sign before it collided with the Toyota, which then ran off the road and crashed into a nearby stone wall.

The woman driving the Jeep, which police say was stolen, then allegedly fled the scene.

Kingston police are looking to speak with witnesses who may be able to identify woman driving the Jeep.

The suspect is described as a white female, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, with long brown hair and a heavy build. She was last seen wearing dark clothing, a bandanna and carrying a medium to large woman’s purse.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies at the scene of two-vehicle collision on Highway 15

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Schaule at 613-549-4660 ext. 6272 or via email at gschaule@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.

WATCH: Fatal accident involving a motorcycle and passenger car on Hwy. 15