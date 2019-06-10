Driver flees after car collides with house on Montreal Street, witnesses say

Kingston police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Montreal Street, and one of the drivers allegedly fled the scene.

James Whan, a witness to the collision, said he was crossing Montreal Street at Bay Street when he saw a Jeep coming up Bay Street. That Jeep allegedly did not stop for a Saturn sedan and “took out” the smaller vehicle, according to Whan.

READ MORE: Video appears to show driver swerving into vehicle on Hwy. 410 while passing, causing crash

After the Saturn was struck, it crashed into a nearby building. Firefighters on scene say the passengers in the Saturn received minor injuries.

After that, Whan says the woman driving the Jeep got out of her vehicle and ran.

Whan says the people in the Saturn looked shook up, and apparently lost their dog during the collision because it ran away frightened. The dog was later recovered unharmed.

Another witness, Micheal Schonauer, said he was driving down Montreal Street when he saw the Jeep driving about 60 km/h down Bay. He, too claims the Jeep didn’t stop at the stop sign, and then struck the Saturn.

WATCH: Woman arrested in connection with alleged motorcycle hit-and-run of a four-year-old boy

Schonauer said the woman driving the Jeep exited her vehicle after the collision, picked up her things, and ran.

Kingston police say at this point, the woman is still at large and that the Jeep she was driving was stolen.