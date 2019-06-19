Motorcyclist dies at the scene of two-vehicle collision on Highway 15

Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed the rider of a motorcycle is dead, following a collision between the motorbike and a passenger car on Highway 15 north of Kingston.

The OPP closed Highway 15 north of Highway 401 to Kingston Mills Road.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Kingston police say the accident happened in front of the Esso gas station at 1986 Hwy. 15.

The OPP reported the road closed just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, which Kingston police assisted.

This is the second time in as many days that a local collision has involved a motorcycle.

On Tuesday, a female rider was knocked off her motorbike by an SUV on Division Street in Kingston.

Highway 15 was closed for hours as an OPP Traffic Investigator and re-constructionist worked at the scene.

The investigation continues.

More to come…

