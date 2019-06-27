Suspicious death investigation closes part of Edmonton’s 50 Street
Edmonton police closed the southbound lanes of 50 Street between Manning Drive and 137 Avenue Thursday morning.
The traffic closure was due to a suspicious death investigation, an EPS spokesperson said.
A tarp could be seen set up on an overpass, where several police officers were gathered.
Further details were not provided.
It is not clear how long the street is expected to be closed.
— More to come…
