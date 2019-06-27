Crime
June 27, 2019 2:07 pm
Updated: June 27, 2019 2:33 pm

Suspicious death investigation closes part of Edmonton’s 50 Street

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death near 50 Street and Manning Drive on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Morris Gamblin, Global News
Edmonton police closed the southbound lanes of 50 Street between Manning Drive and 137 Avenue Thursday morning.

The traffic closure was due to a suspicious death investigation, an EPS spokesperson said.

A tarp could be seen set up on an overpass, where several police officers were gathered.

Further details were not provided.

It is not clear how long the street is expected to be closed.

— More to come…

