Report of teen sexually assaulted in Bradford: police

South Simcoe police say officers are investigating a report of sexual assault involving a teenager.

According to police, a teen was walking on a public path behind the Bradford West Gwillimbury water tower on Monday afternoon when an unknown boy reportedly approached her from behind and inappropriately touched her.

Police say she then continued walking on the path between Noble Drive and Roughley Street, and the same boy allegedly approached her a second time and touched her again.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police searching for vehicle reported stolen in Innisfil

The teen confronted the suspect and called 911, police say, but the suspect — described as about 12 to 13 years old — fled the area.

The suspect is described as five feet four inches tall with a medium build. Police say he was reportedly wearing a grey-and-blue shirt and dark-coloured pants.

READ MORE: 27-year-old man charged with assault in Innisfil — police

The alleged victim did not suffer any physical injuries as a result of the incident, police add.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Andrew Smith at 905-775-3311, ext. 1043 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.