Heat alert issued in London region ahead of sweltering Friday

Local health officials are issuing a one-day heat alert for London and Middlesex ahead of what’s set to be a scorcher of a day on Friday.

The heat alert, the first of the year for the area, calls for a high of 32 C on Friday, which will feel closer to 38 C with the humidex, making for a sweltering start to the Canada Day long weekend across the region.

In a statement, the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s environmental health manager Dave Pavletic said that while the heat alert was only in effect for Friday, the heat will mean some planning will be needed to enjoy the long weekend to the fullest.

Highs of between 27 and 29 C are expected throughout the long weekend, according to Environment Canada.

“That means taking breaks in air-conditioned spaces, seeking shade when outdoors, drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, using sunblock and covering exposed skin with light clothing,” Pavletic said.

READ MORE: Southwestern Ontario ready to soak up the sunshine for start of summer season

The short-term forecast is a largely sunny one, however a 60 per cent chance of showers is expected Friday afternoon, while a 40 per cent chance of showers is expected Saturday.

The health unit says heat alerts are issued when Environment Canada forecasts call for a daytime high of 31 C or higher, or a humidex value of 40 or higher, for one day.