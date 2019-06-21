Southwestern Ontario ready to soak up the sunshine for start of summer season

After an icy winter and a wet spring, many Londoners are likely keeping their fingers crossed for a sunny summer, and it sounds like they’ll get their wish.

The summer season is set to officially arrive at 11:54 a.m. Friday. Forecasters say June 21 will bring more daylight than any other day in the entire year with 15 hours and 21 minutes of sun expected to shine down on us.

As for what’s on tap in the forecast, the London area is expected to see mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid-20-degree range from Friday through Sunday. Rain is expected to return to the region on Monday.

It makes a nice change from the soaking we’ve had this week and for much of the spring.

“People have been complaining a lot, and rightfully so,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell told Global News Radio 980 CFPL News. “It has definitely been cool and wet, but I do think as summer is now upon us, we’re going to turn the corner over the next couple of weeks.”

Temperatures in the region are starting to be more consistently above the 20-degree mark, Farnell said, noting we’ve seen the mercury jump around a bit, sliding back below seasonal levels.

“We’re finally starting to see a string of two, three, even four days where it doesn’t rain,” he said.

Farnell added that he expects the summer of 2019 to feature mainly seasonal temperatures, which will be a change for the region.

“Six of the last eight months across southern Ontario have been below average when it comes to temperature so a seasonal summer is actually pretty good,” he noted.

“Typically, in July, we’re up at 27, 28 degrees every day. Once you go above normal — you start talking 30s — that’s where you start losing some people when it comes to enjoying themselves outdoors.”

And for anyone who feels like we’ve missed out on pleasant spring weather, Farnell said they should take heart because he expects the anticipated balmy summer conditions to have staying power.

“I think September and even October will stay quite warm around the region so all is not lost. You’re still going to get a nice stretch of weather, and we need that here in Canada,” Farnell said.