Where’s winter? Unseasonably warm weekend weather in store for London

According to Environment Canada’s forecast for the next few days, Londoners can take a little break from bundling up against the cold.

About a centimetre of snow that fell Wednesday evening has melted away in mild temperatures, which forecasters say are expected to last for at least the next week.

Thursday’s high is 1 C, while Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 6 C.

The sunshine will stay for the weekend, as temperatures taper off gradually: Saturday’s high is 4 C and Sunday’s high is 1 C.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Weiqinq Zhang tells 980 CFPL there are no significant systems making their way to London until Monday and Tuesday.

“There’s still some uncertainty” about what that system may bring early next week, Zhang explained, but she anticipates snow Monday evening will turn into a mixture of snow and rain, and then rain.

The snow and rain combination is expected to continue throughout Tuesday. The high for both Monday and Tuesday is 2 C.

The average high for this time of year hovers around -2 C degrees, while the average low is -9 C.