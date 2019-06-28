Top three things to do around Winnipeg Canada Day Long Weekend

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

If you’re staying in town for the Canada Day Long Weekend, here are some cool things you can check out!

1. Shopping under the stars

Why not kick off the weekend the right way with a little shopping… a little sipping… all under the stars?!

I’m talking about the return of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ Night Markets!

The very last Friday of each month (like tonight) means your favourite vendors will be staying up past their bedtimes.

There’s also a wine and beer garden, entertainment and buskers, the super popular Instagram Alley, The Barking Spot, Activity Zone, sunset yoga and more.

You can find the Night Market at Manitoba Hydro Plaza from 5 to 11 p.m. More details can be found right here.

2. Streetfest fun

The Osborne Village BIZ Canada Day Street Festival is a massive two day event that’s actually the longest running one of it’s kind in Winnipeg.

And those two days are jam packed with fun games, food and craft vendors, a Family Fun Zone, art show, entertainment, pet parade and a whole lot more.

The streetfest takes over Osborne from River to Pembina on Sunday from noon to 10:30 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. An Official Canada Day Ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at the Bell Tower stage on Monday with speeches, the national anthem and cupcakes.

According to organizers, more than 70,000 people check out the event every year.

More info is available on the Osborne Village BIZ website.

3. Fireworks at The Forks

Ask anyone what their favourite part of Canada Day is and you’ll likely hear ‘fireworks’.

And most Manitobans know that one of the best fireworks displays in the whole province takes place Monday, July 1st at The Forks.

And the celebration is more than just beautiful lights and colours, there’s also fun and interactive activities for all ages, live musical performances, food, art shows and more! As for the incredible fireworks show, it all gets underway at 11 p.m.

For a full list of events and attractions, check out The Forks website.

Happy weekend everyone!

