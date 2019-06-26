Surrey RCMP renews call for help to locate missing 3-year-old boy

One week after first reporting a missing three-year-old boy, Surrey RCMP are asking for help finding him and his mother.

Police first reported three-year-old Brycein Toane missing on June 20.

The child was last seen June 18 in the 11200-block of 126A Street in Surrey in the company of his mother Melissa-Sue Seale and father Dallas Toane.

While it was first reported the boy was with both parents, it is now believed Brycein is in the company of his mother alone.

RCMP say Seale was last seen June 20 around 5 p.m.

“Given the length of time since Brycein was last seen, police and the Ministry of Children and Family Development are concerned for Brycein’s well-being,” Surrey RCMP said in a media release.

Police added they were asked to locate Brycein and check on his well-being after Seale didn’t report with him as required by the Family Act.

Seale is described as a 34-year-old Indigenous woman standing five-feet-two-inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. Police say she has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Brycein Toane is described as a three-year-old Metis child, approximately three feet tall, weighing 35 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

A photo of Brycein released at the time he was first reported missing does not reflect how he currently appears, as it was taken when he was one year old.

Anyone who knows about the whereabouts of either Brycein Toane or Melissa-Sue Seale is asked to contact Surrey RCMP, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.